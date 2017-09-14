Nine pupils arrested after school set alight , Kranskop

The Kranskop police assisted by Crime Intelligence arrested nine suspects for arson and theft on 12 September 2017.

The members also recovered goods such as bicycles, laptops and cellphones that were allegedly taken during the torching of a school. They will appear in the Kranskop Magistrate’s Court soon once our investigation is completed.

On 11 September 2017 at 11:45, pupils from Sokheni High School in Kranskop near Greytown allegedly torched the school setting classrooms alight and vandalizing principal’s office.

They were not happy about the condition of the school. During the incident, It is alleged that the pupils took property from the school and fled the scene.

A case of arson and theft was opened at Kranskop police station for further investigation. The station commander and her team assisted by Crime Intelligence gathered information about the whereabouts of the property that was taken from school. A total of nine suspects were arrested and the property was recovered.

The KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa welcomed the swift arrest made by the police. “I strongly warn the learners not to vandalise the property that help them while at school. Damaging the property will not solve the problems and it will take years to fix the damages caused by them at school. Learners need to solve their differences with the school management or with the officials from Department of Education,” he said.

South Africa Today – South Africa News