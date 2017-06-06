Nine killed in ATM shootout

Nine people, including a police officer, were killed in three shooting battles between the police and alleged ATM robbers.

The incident occurred in Hammersdale, west of Durban after police received information about the gang’s intention to blow up an ATM.

Two guns, four handguns, five explosives, a gas mask and two bullets were found in possession of the eight criminals who were killed.

It is commendable that the police can act with power, but farmers will also want to see if the same power will be used against farm killers.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

