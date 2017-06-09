Newborn found under bridge in Pietermaritzburg

A newborn baby boy was found this morning under the Duzi Bridge, near a canoe club, in Pietermaritzburg.

ER24 paramedics were called to the scene after patrolling security members from B-Secure Security found the baby under the bridge.

Upon arrival, paramedics found the three security officers warming the child.

Paramedics assessed the child and found that he had suffered mild hypothermia.

The child was treated and gradually warmed before he was transported to Edendale Provincial Hospital for further care.

The incident was reported to local authorities for further investigations.

