Following his media briefing on the recent unfortunate incidents of protests in KwaMashu, Richmond Farm and Inanda, MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison, Mxolisi Kaunda, undertook a walkabout at KwaMashu Hostel, Bridge City Shopping Centre, the KwaMashu Taxi Rank and surrounds.

There he interacted with members of the community and handed out promotional material on safety issues.

