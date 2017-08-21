Mushroom vendors robbed between Tongaat and Stanger

Members of Reaction Unit South Africa working on the North Coast between Tongaat and Stanger in Kwazulu Natal have received three complaints from roadside mushroom vendors this week who have reported that several motorist have robbed them of packets of mushrooms and fled.

The unemployed vendors stand at various points along the R102 and N2 between Umdloti Beach and the Stanger Toll. They were approached by passing motorist who requested to view the mushrooms before purchasing. The vehicle then drives off without paying. According to the complainants, one motorist was driving a new white BMW, the second was driving a blue SUV and the third was a Metro Police vehicle that had stolen the mushrooms.

All three drivers were Indians and the SUV driver had his wife and children it the vehicle when he rolled up his window and drove off.

According to the vendors, they get up at 2 am daily and search the sugar cane fields for the mushrooms. At about 07:00 they usually find about two packets and sell these for approx R250 p/kg. A part of the money is used usually to replace batteries for the torches used in the search for the mushrooms.

The vendors have not opened any criminal cases and believed that they will be charged for theft as they had trespassed onto private farms during their searches.

