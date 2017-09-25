Motorists escape a building’s tumbling roof from recent weather conditions.

Blue Security

0

Two motorists managed to escape the effects of the past stormy weather conditions that have been sweeping the nation and causing havoc along the way.

Unfortunately, most of the effects have been devastating for car and house owners. It has also been devastating for those that have been injured and effected by the dangerous weather conditions. Moreover, the severity of the damage caused destruction to many cars, houses and people who were crushed by falling buildings, houses and trees. Also, other shattering blows caused in KZN included flooding, damage to houses and homes being lost.

Watch this video of one of the many incidents that occurred recently. During the past disastrous gale forced winds. An observant scooter motorist and driver managed to just escape a nearby building’s roof falling and potentially crushing them.

South Africa Today – South Africa News

Related Post

 #FeesMustFall activist arrested again #FeesMustFall activist, Bonginkosi Khanyile, was arrested again in connection with the campaign after being in prison for six months last year as one ...
Two arrested after brutal house robbery murder, Ch... Two suspects aged 26 and 30 have been arrested for the murder of Gona Pillay (63) and attempted murder of her 67 year old husband. On Wednesday 20...
7 die after vehicle veers into the Mvutshane Dam On the morning of 25 September 2017, Police Divers from Durban & Pietermaritzburg Search and Rescue Units were called out to the Mapumulo area of ...
Man critical after being shot in Inanda At approximately 22h27 on Friday evening 22 September 2017, Netcare 911 responded to reports that a man had been shot and taken to a local community M...