Motorists escape a building’s tumbling roof from recent weather conditions.

Two motorists managed to escape the effects of the past stormy weather conditions that have been sweeping the nation and causing havoc along the way.

Unfortunately, most of the effects have been devastating for car and house owners. It has also been devastating for those that have been injured and effected by the dangerous weather conditions. Moreover, the severity of the damage caused destruction to many cars, houses and people who were crushed by falling buildings, houses and trees. Also, other shattering blows caused in KZN included flooding, damage to houses and homes being lost.

Watch this video of one of the many incidents that occurred recently. During the past disastrous gale forced winds. An observant scooter motorist and driver managed to just escape a nearby building’s roof falling and potentially crushing them.

