Motorist draws firearm on six hijackers during attempted hijacking

Blue Security

1

A Westmead motorist was lucky to escape an attempted hijacking unharmed after he took on an armed gang on Friday afternoon.

Blue Security community and media liaison officer Andreas Mathios said six armed hijackers, driving a red Toyota Atios with no registration plates, had attempted to hijack a motorist in Moss Road at around 3.55pm. “One of the hijackers pulled out a firearm and attempted to hold up the motorist, who then retaliated and drew his firearm. The suspects turned and fled the scene. No shots were fired,” Mathios said.

Pinetown SAPS attended the scene of the crime.

In a separate incident earlier on Friday, a Hillcrest resident was held up in his Hilltop Road home at around 6.45am while he was busy locking up the property.

“Three armed suspects held the resident up at gunpoint and forced him back inside the house where they ransacked the premises. They fled with a television, cash and a wallet. Fortunately, the resident was not injured during the incident,” Mathios said.

South Africa Today – South Africa News

Related Post

 Armed robbers flee Escombe store with over R20k in... Armed robbers fled with cash, cigarettes and liquor after holding up staff at an Escombe retailer on Saturday evening. Blue Security community and ...
4 cop killers remanded in custody, Eshowe A total of four suspects linked to the killing of a police officer at Mbongolwane appeared in the Eshowe Magistrate’s Court on 4 December 2017, where ...
Police captain gunned down by armed group, Umbumbu... The KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa was deeply saddened by the killing of yet another police officer in KwaZul...
27 stock theft suspects arrested, linked to 12 cas... Utrecht Stock Theft unit under Amajuba Cluster conducted Festive Season operations in an attempt to fight theft of livestock in their area. The un...
  • Doug

    Well done to the Motorist who drew his weapon against the hijackers. Fight back against these bastard mal*** clones. enough is enough!