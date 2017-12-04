Motorist draws firearm on six hijackers during attempted hijacking

A Westmead motorist was lucky to escape an attempted hijacking unharmed after he took on an armed gang on Friday afternoon.

Blue Security community and media liaison officer Andreas Mathios said six armed hijackers, driving a red Toyota Atios with no registration plates, had attempted to hijack a motorist in Moss Road at around 3.55pm. “One of the hijackers pulled out a firearm and attempted to hold up the motorist, who then retaliated and drew his firearm. The suspects turned and fled the scene. No shots were fired,” Mathios said.

Pinetown SAPS attended the scene of the crime.

In a separate incident earlier on Friday, a Hillcrest resident was held up in his Hilltop Road home at around 6.45am while he was busy locking up the property.

“Three armed suspects held the resident up at gunpoint and forced him back inside the house where they ransacked the premises. They fled with a television, cash and a wallet. Fortunately, the resident was not injured during the incident,” Mathios said.

