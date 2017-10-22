Mother sustain burns whilst rescuing her children from flat

Mother sustain burns whilst rescuing her children from flat

A mother has sustained moderate burns after a fire broke out in her flat in Umbilo yesterday afternoon.

Just after 12:30 Rescue Care Paramedics arrived on the scene to find the Durban Fire Department in attendance. A mother who was home with her two children when the fire had broken out had sustained moderate burn wounds to her upper body as she managed to get her children to safety.

She was stabilized on the scene before being transported to a nearby hospital for the further care that she required.

The cause of the fire is unknown however SAPS, and Durban Fire Department will be investigating further.

