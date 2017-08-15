Most wanted suspect nabbed in court

On 11 August 2017, Mkhanyiseni Dlamini, 23, appeared at Maphumulo Magistrates’ Court for murder and attempted murder and he was remanded in custody until 24 August 2017 for further investigation.

The accused had been mostly sought by Nsuze detectives for crimes that he allegedly committed at Mahlabathini and Bhamshela area when they received intelligence about their wanted suspect appearing in Ntuzuma Magistrates Court after he was arrested for firearm possession at KwaMashu hostel.

Dlamini has been linked to the death of Nkosingiphile Gcina who was found with multiple gunshot wounds at Mahlabathini area in Nsuze in February 2017 and the shooting of a 24 year old male who was attacked at a taxi rank in July 2017.

The accused is the second person arrested for these cases, his accomplice is also in custody.

The accused has been notoriously known for allegedly terrorizing the community in Nsuze, Ngcongangconga and Bhamshela areas by threatening his victims with firearms, firing random shots within the homesteads and demanding people’s property at gunpoint whilst threatening retaliation if they report the incidents.

The KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa applauded the vigilance of the investigators and the good communication within the detectives in the province which led to the capturing of the accused. “The firearm seized from the accused was sent for ballistic testing to ascertain if it can be linked to other pending cases,” he said.

