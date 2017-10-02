Morningside thief arrested after falling off stolen bicycle

Top team work by Blue Security armed response officers led to the arrest of an alleged thief and the recovery of a stolen bicycle in Morningside early this morning.

Blue Security community and media liaison officer said the armed response officer had responded to the scene after a resident was robbed of his bicycle in Hollander Crescent at around 6am.

“The officer patrolled the area and spotted the suspect peddling the bicycle outside of his designated patrol area and alerted the control room to dispatch a second vehicle to apprehend the suspect. The suspect fell off the bicycle and the officer arrested him in Stamfordhill Road and handed him over to the Berea SAPS at the scene,” Mathios said.

