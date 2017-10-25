More stolen vehicles recovered, 3 arrested, Durban

The Eshowe SAPS members acted on an intelligence driven information yesterday at Nkanini area, Eshowe about a stripped vehicle.

Upon arrival at the identified house, the members found the owner of the house and they searched the house. When they searched the premises they found the motor vehicle engine parts at the garage. The preliminary investigation at the scene was conducted and the engine was found to be the one of the vehicle that was stolen in Pinetown area last month.

Other car parts were also confiscated by police. A 56 year old suspect was placed under arrest and charged for possession of suspected stolen property. She appeared in the Eshowe Magistrates’ Court.

In another incident on the night of 23 October 2017,, the Umhlali K9 Unit, KwaDukuza SAPS and other security companies embarked in an operation at Doringkop, Uthukela area.

The members went to a house where two suspected stolen vehicles were recovered, a blue Toyota Yaris and grey Toyota Verso. Investigations revealed that the Toyota Yaris was stolen in Brighton Beach this month and Toyota Verso was also stolen in February this year at Point area.

Two suspects aged 21 and 42 were placed under arrest for possession of suspected stolen property at KwaDukuza SAPS. They will appear in the KwaDukuza Magistrates’ Court this week once charged.

The KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner Major General Bheki Langa commended the members for the recovery of stolen vehicles. “This is an indication that the deployments of police officers in the province yield good results,” he said.

South Africa Today – South Africa News