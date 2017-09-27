Missing man found buried, Ashburton

0
Missing man found buried, Ashburton
Alexandra Road police arrested a suspect for allegedly killing and burying 29 year old Msizi Makhathini.

Msizi, who was reported missing on 16 September 2017 at Mountain Rise police station where a Missing Person Inquiry was opened for investigation.

Intensive investigation led police to a dumpsite in Ashburton where a decomposed body was recovered.

A case of murder has been opened at Alexandra Road police station for investigation. DNA tests will be conducted to determine the possible date and cause of death. The suspect will be charged for murder and will appear at the Pietermaritzburg Magistrates’ Court soon.

More arrests are expected as the investigation is continuing.

“The dedication by the police in Alexandra Road and Mountain Rise to solve the case is commended. We will ensure that all the criminals involved face the full might of law,” said the KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa.

