Mentally ill man arrested in Phoenix with arsenal of weapons

A mentally challenged man was apprehended with various dangerous weapons by members of Reaction Unit South Africa in Phoenix, KwaZulu-Natal last night.

At approximately 21:40 Reaction Officers were on patrol in the area when they noticed an individual tampering with the driveway gate at a business complex. Officers approached the man who behaved in a suspicious manner. While being searched the man became violent, drew a pocket knife and stabbed both Officers.

The Officers managed to subdue and arrest the suspect. A cane knife, two way radio, a replica firearm and the pocket knife was found in his possession (pictured). It was established that the man was intellectually disabled and Officers were unable to ascertain the reason as to why he was in possession of the weapons or the two way radio.

Both Reaction Officers were treated on scene for stab wounds they had sustained during the scuffle before being transported to a medical facility for further treatment.

During an interview with RUSA management the Officers stated that they did not use their firearms in self defense based on the fact that the individual’s behaviour was subsequent with that of a mentally challenged person.

