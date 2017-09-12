Man to appear on 4 counts of murder, 1 attempted, Marianhill

The accused, Ndumiso Brian Ntozakhe (27) will make his second court appearance in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court on 13 September 2017 facing four counts murder and one attempted murder charges.

He was arrested after he was linked to four separate murder cases as well as an attempted murder case at Marianhill area that were reported in the past five months.

He was arrested at his work place at Isipingo on 4 September 2017 after a team from Marianhill detectives conducted a crime intelligence driven operation that led them to Isipingo area.

The latest case where he was linked, was at Thornwood, Marianhill on 19 August 2017 where he allegedly attacked two women in the house.

It is alleged that a 54 year old woman was with her daughter (25) at Thornwood area when they were attacked by the suspect. He entered the house and allegedly shot both victims and fled the scene.

The victim, Duduzile ‘Tessy’ Mbonambi (54) died instantly and her daughter sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment. A case of murder and attempted murder was opened at Marianhill police station for further investigation.

It is further alleged that the victims were shot because the accused received rumors that the victims were accusing him of stealing their cellphone.

The KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa commended the members for the work they did in linking the accused to other violent crimes. “We cannot tolerate criminals who terrorise the community and killed them for no apparent reason. Our detectives will thoroughly investigate these cases against the accused and make sure that well prepared dockets are presented at court for a successful prosecution,” he said.

