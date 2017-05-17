Man stabbed multiple times in Durban after breaking down

A man in his thirties is in a critical condition after being stabbed multiple times after his vehicle broke down on the N2 North Bound after the M7 interchange in Durban this morning.

Just after 10 am Rescue Care Paramedics responded to the call of a man being stabbed multiple times. On arrival, they found a man had sustained multiple stab wounds to his upper body on the roadside.

Advanced Life Support Paramedics worked to stabilise the man on the scene before rushing him through to a nearby hospital for the urgent care that he required It is believed that the man’s motor vehicle broke down and he was waiting for assistance when he was attacked by two men.

SAPS were called to investigate the matter further.

South Africa Today – South Africa News