Man stabbed eleven times in Pietermaritzburg

A man was hospitalised yesterday afternoon after he was stabbed eleven times while walking down Chesterfield Road in Pietermaritzburg.

ER24 paramedics were called to the scene after a security member had spotted the man.

Upon arrival, paramedics found the man seated next to a security hut.

Upon assessment, paramedics discovered that the man had sustained eleven stab wounds over his abdomen and chest.

Paramedics quickly treated the man and thereafter transported him to Northdale Provincial Hospital for further treatment.

It is understood that the man had been attacked by an unknown number of men.

Local authorities will be launching an investigation into this matter.

