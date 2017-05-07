Man shot in the head in Prospecton road rage incident

At approximately 15H00 on Saturday 06 May 2017, Netcare 911 paramedics were called to assist at a shooting incident in Power drive in Prospecton, Durban.

Three Netcare 911 vehicles responded to the scene. Upon arrival, paramedics found that a twenty year old male had been shot in the head.

He was in a critical condition which necessitated advanced life support intervention, including ventilating the victim. He was transported by a Netcare 911 ambulance to hospital for further critical care.

Reports from the scene indicate that there was an alleged road rage type altercation between the victim and a group of men in the road.

SAPS were on the scene to investigate the incident and preceding events.

