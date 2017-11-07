Man sentenced to 30 years for 2 murders, Dundee

On 6 November 2017, Pietermaritzburg High Court convicted and sentenced Phumlani Khumalo Zondi (39) to an effective of 30 years imprisonment for two counts of murder.

He was terrorizing two women in the Dundee and the surroundings areas this year who are alleged to have been in a relationship with him.

The first case was reported on 18 March 2017 at 18:30 when the body of a Sizakele Phakathi (40) was found next to the footpath along Victory Street, Dundee. Her throat was slit and her feet were tied up.

The second case was reported on 16 September 2017 at 10.00 at Gladstone Street, Dundee where the body of Sihle Dolly Mnguni (28) was found in an open field with head injuries.

Both these cases were opened at Dundee police station. An intensive investigation was started by Dundee detectives and they followed up information about the whereabouts of the accused.

Within two days after the second case was reported, the members traced and arrested the accused at Avocca area just outside Dundee where he was hiding. He was charged and linked to both murder cases.

He appeared in court and bail was denied.

