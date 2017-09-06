Man sentenced to 28 years for rape and robbery

On 4 September 2017, Richards Bay Regional Court convicted and sentenced 35 year old Sphamandla Skhumbuzo Ntuli to 28 years imprisonment for crimes he committed in 2011 at Mzingazi area.

In December 2011, a couple was accosted by Ntuli whilst they were walking along RBM Road in Mzingazi. He chased the boyfriend, threatening him with a knife and grabbed a then 20 year old victim to the nearest bush where he forcefully raped her.

He also robbed the victim of her belongings and cellphone. She managed to flee and reported the matter to the police.

A case of rape and robbery was opened at Richards Bay police station and it was transferred to Empangeni Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit for investigation.

The determination of the investigating officer to solve the case led to the arrest of the accused, two years later.

The accused was taken to court where he was kept in custody throughout the trial until his successful prosecution. During the court first appearance, the accused attempted to escape from the lawful custody and he was rearrested.

A charge of escaping from lawful custody was added. He was sentenced to 25 years imprisonment for rape and robbery and was given three years for escaping.

“We will continue to put sexual offenders behind bars since we aim at eradicating Gender Based Violence in our province,” said the Acting Provincial Commissioner in KwaZulu-Natal, Major General Bheki Langa.

