Man sentenced to 23 years for rape and robbery of girl (16)
14 November 2017, Nqutu Regional Court convicted and sentenced Thabani Buthelezi (20) to 15 years imprisonment for rape plus eight years for robbery he committed in September 2013.

A 16 year old victim was walking at Mondlo area when the accused grabbed her into the nearby vacant toilet and threatened her with a knife.

The said accused raped and robbed the victim of her Cellphone. She managed to escape the scene and reported the matter to the police. The victim was three months pregnant during the incident.

The charges of rape and robbery were then opened at Mondlo police station and the docket was transferred to Vryheid Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit for further investigation.

The investigating officer conducted the investigation which led to the successful arrest and prosecution of the accused.

