Man looses control after being shot near Prospecton

A male has sustained serious injuries after being shot in his upper body whilst driving which then caused him to lose control of his vehicle and roll off the N2 freeway near Prospecton on Tuesday afternoon.

Just after 3:30pm Rescue Care Paramedics responded to a single vehicle that had left the busy highway near the old airport. On their arrival they found a male who had sustained a gunshot wound to his upper body.

He was stabilised on the scene by Rescue Care Paramedics before being transported to a nearby hospital for the further care that the required.

AT this stage the events leading up to the shooting and car accident is unknown however SAPS were on the scene and will be investigating further.

