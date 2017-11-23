Man injured during Windermere shooting

On 18 November a man believed to be 30-years-old, sustained moderate injuries after a shooting incident on Lennox road in Windermere in Durban.

When ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene at approximately 21H00, they found the man sitting in the back of a bakkie (pickup truck).

Upon further assessment, it was found that the man sustained a gunshot wound to his leg.

ER24 transported the man to hospital for further medical care.

The exact cause of the incident is not yet known to our paramedics.

