Man in custody for R6 million road accident fund fraud

Durban Commercial Crime Hawks members arrested Ebrahim Mohamed (56) for defrauding Road Accident Fund of approximately R6 million.

Mohamed allegedly submitted a false claim alleging that he was involved in a car accident.

He allegedly stated that he suffered serious injuries and was declared paraplegic. Hawks members received information and began their investigation which led to his arrest.

He briefly appeared in the Durban Specialized Commercial Crime Court on 14 August 2017 and was remanded in custody.

The case was postponed to 21 August 2017 for formal bail application. Hawks believe that more arrests are expected on this matter.

South Africa Today – South Africa News