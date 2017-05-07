Man dead after hit-and-run in Pietermaritzburg

At approximately 23H32 on Saturday night, 06 May 2017, Netcare 911 paramedics responded to reports of a pedestrian collision on the N3 near to the Hilton avenue off ramp outside Hilton, Pietermaritzburg.

Paramedics found that the victim had sustained severe trauma and had died of his injuries prior to their arrival. The victim was an adult male, in his forties.

At the time, the vehicle involved in the incident was not at the scene and it appeared that the deceased had been a victim of a hit and run.

The incident and preceding events are to be investigated.

