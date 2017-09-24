Man critical after being shot in Inanda

At approximately 22h27 on Friday evening 22 September 2017, Netcare 911 responded to reports that a man had been shot and taken to a local community Medical Centre in Inanda.

Reports allege that the victim had been shot during a hijacking near the local sports grounds. The incident and preceding events will form part of a police investigation.

Advanced Life Support paramedics attended to the twenty seven year old man who was in a critical condition, he had been shot more than once. He was placed on ventilator at the Medical Centre before being transported by ambulance, under the constant care of the paramedic, to a Trauma Unit for the urgent medical care that he required.

