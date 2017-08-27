Man arrested with 350kg of dagga, Van Reenen

On 24 August 2017, police officers from the Van Reenen police station conducted a crime prevention operation on the N3 freeway.

During the operation, a truck was stopped and searched. A search thereof resulted in the recovery of a large quantity of dagga.

The recovered substance was concealed in seven black bin bags in the back of the vehicle. The recovered dagga weighed about 350 kilograms and has an estimated street value of around R525 000.

The 35 year old suspect was arrested and charged for possession of dagga. He appeared in the Ladysmith Magistrate’s Court on 25 August 2017.

