Man arrested for business robbery in Durban

At approximately 14:30 [yesterday] Marshall Security and members of the South African Police Services, were called to Riverside Sports Complex, in Radar Drive, Durban North, for a business robbery in progress.

On arrival it was ascertained that three men, armed with pistols, stormed a popular family restaurant on site, firing several shots demanding money and cellphones from the staff and customers, before attempting to flee in a White Toyota Corolla getaway vehicle.

On site security who were alerted to the incident, secured the exit points and the suspects abandoned their vehicle, jumping over the gate, firing shots as they fled. Security managed to apprehend and arrest one suspect, however, his two accomplices fled on foot down Radar Drive, before hijacking a Hyundai i20 and fleeing in an unknown direction.

No Injuries were sustained in the ordeal, however, staff and patrons were left severely traumatised and the assistance of the Durban North Umhlanga Crisis Team was sought to counsel them.

The abandoned Toyota was later identified as having been stolen in a previous case in Isipingo last year.

The vehicle and scene were secured and handed over to the South African Police Services who remanded the arrested suspect into custody.

