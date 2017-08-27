Man arrested for 3 illegal pistols and ammunition, Clermont

In an operation that was conducted in the early hours of 25 August 2017, members of the Operational Command Center Vispol Task Team arrested a 22 year old suspect during an intelligence driven operation at Clermont area near Pinetown.

The suspect was found at his residence and was in possession of three 9mm pistols with their serial numbers filed off. Police continued to search the house and recovered an assortment of 122 live rounds of ammunition.

Three handset radios were also recovered in the house during the search. The suspect was immediately placed under arrest and charged for possession of unlicensed firearms and property suspected to be stolen.

He appeared on 25 August 2017, in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court and was remanded in custody until 1 September 2017 for bail application.

