Man arrested certifying a fraudulent a senior certificate, Kokstad

A 40 year old suspect was arrested for alleged fraud after the suspect came to Kokstad Police Station Community Service Center to certify a senior certificate.

The suspect produced the original senior certificate however the Duty officer became suspicious and fired some questions about the certificate. The suspect started to shout a the officer on duty.

The duty officer noticed some irregularities on the certificate. Immediately the duty officer phoned the Department of Basic Education at their provincial office in Kokstad to verify the serial number and subjects.

It was subsequently confirmed by Department of Basic Education that there were indeed irregularities and the suspect was arrested.

The suspect will appear at Kokstad Magistrate’s court after the investigation has been completed.

