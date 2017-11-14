Man appears in court for killing of taxi boss

A 38 year old man, Zakahle Welcome Mkhize appeared in the New Hanover Magistrate’s Court on Friday, 10 November 2017 facing murder and attempted murder charges. He was remanded in custody until 16 November 2017 for formal bail application.

On 13 September 2017 at 08.00 in the morning, Mbeje was in his Grey Toyota Hilux bakkie at Brunyshill turn off, Wartburg area with his passenger when they were attacked by an unknown suspect. He was a taxi owner in the area.

Mbeje was shot several times while in his vehicle and died instantly. His passenger was also wounded during the shooting and was taken to hospital for medical treatment. A case of murder and attempted murder was opened at Wartburg police station for further investigation.

Detectives began their investigation and gathered information with regards to the alleged attackers. A suspect was traced in Durban where he was working however when police arrived he fled. He eventually handed himself over to Wartburg police station on Thursday, 9 November 2017 where he was arrested and charged for murder and attempted murder.

His licensed firearm was also seized from him and it will be subjected to ballistic tests to establish if it was used to commit any crime. An identification parade was conducted and he was positively identified by a witnesses.

The KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa commended detectives for cracking this case. “This breakthrough is very crucial especially in light of the killings within the taxi industry in the province. Our detective members will profile the suspect and establish if he is not linked to other taxi related killings in the province as he is also running taxis,” he said.

