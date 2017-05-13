Malawian and Zimbabwean nationals arrested in Verulam

Two Zimbabwean and one Malawian national were arrested by members of Reaction Unit South Africa in Brindhaven – Verulam a short while ago.

At approximately 12:18 Reaction Officers received information that 4 occupants of a white Ford Ranger bakkie were loading suspected stolen goods in a bush near the Reservoir on Tensing Way – Everest Heights. Upon arrival an informer approached Officers and stated that the bakkie had left minutes earlier. The informer provided Officers with a description of two of the suspects who were seated at the back of the bakkie. They were seen loading several sealed boxes in a suspicious manner.

The information was circulated to all response vehicles. Reaction Officers converged on Everest Heights & Brindhaven and intercepted the vehicle on Rosemary Drive. Three suspects got off the bakkie and fled on foot in different directions while the fourth suspect attempted to drive off. During a scuffle between a Reaction Officer and the driver the suspect suffered facial injuries and his tooth became dislodged.

Officers went in search off the remaining suspects and managed to arrest two. One suspect suffered severe injuries after he jumped over a wall with a 6 metre drop. The third suspect was arrested near Fairview Drive. A search for the fourth suspect was unsuccessful.

While interviewing the suspects Reaction Officers established that the driver who was a Malawian national had provided transport and claimed to be unaware that the goods were stolen.

The second suspect, a Zimbabwean national informed Officers that he entered the country illegally after he had paid Border Police R300. He further informed that he was not in possession of a passport and was in the country only for a few days. The third suspect, also a Zimbabwean national was employed at a local stationary company. Eight huge boxes packed with five hundred school bags that were found in the vehicle. Officers traced the goods to a stationary factory in Missionlands – Verulam.

All suspects were detained at Verulam SAPS and are currently receiving treatment for the injuries they had sustained during the arrest.

