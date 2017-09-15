Life sentence for rape of girl (11), Taylors Halt

Pietermaritzburg Sexual Offences Court convicted and sentenced Mondli David Ndlovu (25), a former Durban University of Technology student, to life imprisonment for raping an eleven year old victim last year.

He was convicted by Sexual Offences Court after the magistrate heard how he raped the victim.

On 10 September 2016, at 22:00 the victim was at her home at Taylors Halt when she was approached by the accused. The accused send her to his house not far away from her home, to fetch a cellphone charger. The victim went to his house and could not find the charger. On her way back to her home, she met the accused who was waiting for her along the way.

The accused grabbed her and forced her to go with him to his uncle’s house in the area where she was raped. The victim reported the matter to her sister and brother who then reported the matter to Taylors Halt police station.

A case of rape was opened and was transferred to Plessisslaer Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences for further investigation. The accused was traced and arrested on the same day. He was charged for rape and appeared in court where bail was successfully opposed.

The KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa welcomed the sentence handed down the accused for the crime he committed. “The sentence will serve as a warning to other criminals who are thinking of committing such crimes. I also thank the witnesses who were brave enough to give evidence that assisted in convicting.

South Africa Today – South Africa News