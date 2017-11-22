Life sentence for rape of girl (10), Umkomaas

The Scottsburg Regional Court sentenced Ngcobo Philani (25) to life imprisonment for rape.

It is alleged on 20 March 2016, the victim (10) was sent to the local shop at Umkomaas area when she was forcefully grabbed by the accused. The accused dragged the victim to the nearby bushes where he raped her.

The victim reported the matter to the elders and the case of rape was opened. The docket was transferred to Umlazi Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences unit for further investigation. The accused was apprehended within three days. He made several court appearances and was sentenced accordingly.

“The recent sentences handed down to criminals who attack and abuse vulnerable women and children corroborates that the FCS units in the province will make sure that the culprits are locked behind bars for a long time. “The team of detectives ensured that the culprit in this case is brought to book for a long time,” said the KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa.

