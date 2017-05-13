Legal Aid officers robbed in Verulam

At approximately 04:29 on Thursday morning members of Reaction Unit South Africa were dispatched to the Legal Aid Department on Groom Street in Verulam after receiving reports of a break-in in progress.

Upon arrival a white Renault with three occupants sped off from the scene. Officers pursued the vehicle in the direction of Trenance Park and found it abandoned on the corner of Madrona & Cottonwood Drive. An intense search was conducted for the suspects however no arrests were made.

Upon inspection of the vehicle a 40″ TV, laptops and house break-in implements consisting of hammers and bolt cutters were recovered. The number plates on the vehicle did not match that of the licence disk. A registration check on the number plates confirmed that it belonged to a VW Jetta while the licence disk confirmed that the vehicle belonged to a car hire business from Overport in Durban.

The suspects involved in the break-in are believed to be part of a syndicate that targets homes and businesses for high end electronic devices.

South Africa Today – South Africa News