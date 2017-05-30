KZN police management condemns violence at KwaMashu

Last night’s violence that was witnessed in KwaMashu and Ntuzuma originated as a result of fake reports of children being abducted in the area. As members of the community gathered to protest, criminal elements moved in and looted shops in the area. When police responded they were attacked by these criminals who also fired shots at police.

The KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa condemned the violence that was observed last night. “It is very disturbing to find that people continue to circulate fake information on social media causing unnecessary panic and fear. Unfortunately there are gullible members in our communities that believe everything they find posted on social media platforms by faceless individuals and who refuse to believe authorities. Even during the last week we have had reports of abductions and hijackings which were found to be untrue. At this stage we are investigating a case that was reported to SAPS where a couple are being accused on social media for being behind these fake abductions,” he said.

Members of the community are urged to refrain from re-posting information they receive from unverified sources. Only circulate information that you find on official social media accounts or that have been verified with authorities by the mainstream media. “Fortunately members of our media fraternity always check with SAPS before they publish information that might cause panic and fear amongst the community. As the SAPS we will always issue an official statement through the media as well as on our official social media accounts if there are any threats or crime trends that need to be brought to the attention of our communities,” added Major General Langa.

Police are still monitoring the situation at KwaMashu and Ntuzuma and those that were responsible for orchestrating the violence; looting and damage to property that was witnessed last night will be brought to book. “The SAPS will not tolerate criminality and we call on the community of KwaMashu not to play into the hands of these criminals who are using your real concerns and fears to enrich themselves through the chaos they create,” said Major General Bheki Langa.

