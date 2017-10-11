KZN Metrorail services suspended

SANews.gov.za

0
Fatal shooting of Metrorail Western Cape train driver. Photo: Arrive Alive

KwaZulu-Natal Metrorail services have been suspended due to bad weather, says the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA).

“The service suspension comes as a result of the safety concerns related to the strong possibility of flooding of the rail lines,” PRASA said in a statement on Tuesday.

The agency has encouraged passengers to seek alternative transportation until the storm passes and Metrorail has assessed the post-storm conditions of the rail lines.

Passengers are urged to monitor the weather services and plan their travel accordingly.

South Africa Today – South Africa News

Related Post

 Sunningdale family held up and robbed at gunpoint A Sunningdale resident and two children were held up in their home and robbed at gunpoint on Friday night. Blue Security community and media liaiso...
KZN disaster teams assist flood hit areas The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) is coordinating relief efforts amid the worst storm that hit ma...
Ceza massacre, two sentenced to life imprisonment The Acting Provincial Commissioner for KwaZulu-Natal, Major General Bheki Langa welcomed the appropriate sentences handed down to three men who were r...
4 Hijackers, a stolen vehicle and a victim You never know when crime will coming knocking at your door. That’s why we keep our doors shut and gates locked. Don’t leave your car doors open unnec...