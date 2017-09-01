Kwamakhutha rapist gets life sentence for rape of girl (6)

Umlazi Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences unit concluded the Women’s Month by securing another life sentence for the KwaMakhutha rapist.

The accused, Sbahle Shange (27) was sentenced on 30 August 2017 by the Umlazi Regional Court after he was found guilty of kidnapping and raping a six year old victim.

On 12 June 2016, the victim was walking at Ezimangweni area, KwaMakhutha from visiting her biological mother when she was approached by the accused. The accused took her by force to his house in the area where she was raped.

Her mother who heard about the incident, went to the accused residence and found him. The victim’s mother shouted for help and the community members came for assistance. The suspect fled the scene but the community managed to apprehend him. He was handed over to the police and a case of rape was opened for further investigation.

The accused was charged accordingly and appeared several times in the Umlazi court until he was convicted.

The KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa welcomed the heavy sentence handed down to the accused especially during the end of Women’s Month. “I also thank the community members who stood up and fought child abuse in the area by apprehending the accused and handed him over to the police. Victims of abuse must break the silence and report such crimes. They must not be intimidated by any criminals when threatened to be killed. Our dedicated and committed FCS unit will make sure that those reported cases are properly investigated and criminals are brought to book,” he said.

