Inanda murderers sentenced to life

Durban High Court convicted and sentenced two accused for different murder incidents that occurred at Nhlungwane and Ohlange areas.

The accused were sentenced to life terms and a total of 30 years’ imprisonment.

In September 2014, four males were in a house at Nhlungwane area when the accused fired shots at them, fatally wounding Mduduzi Ntaka (20), Sanele Mhlanga (20) and injuring other two males. Victims were taken to hospital for medical attention.

Two counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder was opened at Inanda police station for investigation. Sanele Cele (23), was arrested and charged. He was sentenced to two life imprisonment for murder and 20 years’ imprisonment for attempted murder.

In July 2015, Sibusiso Mtshali, 31, was found dead inside the vehicle at Ohlange area. He was assaulted to death with a hammer and his camera was stolen.

A case of murder was opened at Inanda police station. Lindelani Chili (24), was arrested and charged. He was taken to court for prosecution.

He was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment for murder and ten years imprisonment for theft.

