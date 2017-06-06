Illegal land occupants determined to stay

Despite the fact that they burnt illegal structures, illegal squatters of Bonela , Mayville, Durban have decided to stay.

They accused security guards of burning their illegal structures in an attempt to get them off the land. The squatters also say they were shot at with rubber bullets. The illegal structures were erected about three weeks ago.

After the fire had destroyed almost everything, the illegal squatters took to the streets and set up barricades with rocks and burning tires. They are demanding the right to be allowed to rebuild their structures on the same land.

The strongest statement came from a spokesperson for the eThekwini mayor, who asked only that people should stop occupying land illegally, that is owned by the municipality,

since they “disrupt development plans.”

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

