Illegal Immigrants pay 300 rand to cross border and get documents

A Mozambican National that was arrested last Wednesday by members of Reaction Unit South Africa. The foreigner was one of three suspects arrested by Reaction Officers after he was found to be part of a crime syndicate.

When Reaction Officers requested his passport, the suspect informed them that he and several other foreigners had entered South Africa via the Mozambican Border and had paid officials R300 to enter the country illegally.

The suspect further informed Officers that 13 of his friends had paid the R300 to enter and were given drivers licence, work permits and a South Africa identity document for an additional fee.

He was detained at SAPS Verulam.

