Identikits of two robbery suspects released

Bellair SAPS are appealing to the members of the community to assist them with regards of two cases of robbery.

It is alleged that the victims were attacked by unknown males, held them at gunpoint and robbed them of their valuables.

The police believe that the two males in attached identikit would be of assistance in solving the cases.

Anyone who knows their whereabouts is urged to contact the investigating officer, Warrant Officer Kumar on 079 500 1412. Our Crime Stop number can be contacted on 08600 10111.

