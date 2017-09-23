Hydroponic dagga lab shutdown, Richmond

Hawks members from Pietermaritzburg Organised Crime Unit (South African Narcotics Enforcement Bureau) conducted a disruptive operation at Bryne Village in Richmond area on Wednesday, 20 September 2017.

Members acted after information was received about a hydroponic laboratory operating in the area.

A search was conducted at a farm and members found dagga plants, LSD liquid and hashish with the street value of approximately R260 000.00. The manufacturing equipment used was also seized.

The farm owner (46) was subsequently arrested and charged for dealing in dagga.

He appeared in the Ixopo Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, 21 September 2017. He was granted R1000.00 bail and the case was postponed to 19 October 2017.

