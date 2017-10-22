Housebreaking and rape, man get life sentence, Imbali

Pietermaritzburg Regional Court convicted and sentenced Sphamandla Sphesihle Ndlela (23) to life imprisonment for rape and a further five years for housebreaking.

He was sentenced on 19 October 2017 after the court heard how he raped a 24 year old woman at Imbali.

On 17 October 2016 just after midnight, the victim was sleeping in a tuck shop at Imbali, Plessislaer when the accused broke in by gaining entrance through the roof.

The accused raped the victim and the owner who was also in the same tuck shop but on the other side, went out to call the community members for assistance. The police were called and a case of rape and housebreaking was opened at Plessislaer police station.

The accused was handed over to the police after he was apprehended by the community members. The docket was transferred to Plessislaer Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit for further investigation.

The unit using their expertise conducted their investigation and collected enough evidence against the accused. A well prepared docket was presented at court and a year later, the accused was found guilty and sent to jail for life.

