Housebreakers out on bail roam the streets – Durban

A joint operation between the South African Police Services and Marshall Security, saw the arrest of two notorious housebreakers early this morning.

The operation focused on the Sunningdale and Somerset Park areas which have fallen victim to a spate of housebreaking incidents of late.

At approximately 03:00, Marshall Security received an alert for an attempted house breaking, which had occurred in Somerset Park Drive. Two suspects removed a glass window pane and were attempting to enter a property when they were deterred by the home security system.

Marshall Security and the South African Police Services swarmed the area and a man was found running down a road in Sunningdale. The man in question was found to be a known housebreaker, who is currently out on bail for a conviction on a previous case in the Umdloti area.

Acting on further information, officers descended onto the N2 highway adjacent to the Somerset Park area.

A second suspect was found exiting the nearby dense bushes. The man was also confirmed to be a convicted housebreaker out on bail for previous cases.

The suspects were arrested and taken into the custody of the South African Police Services for further investigation and processing.

On further questioning, the men confessed to having been involved in several housebreaking cases in the area of late.

