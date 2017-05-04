Housebreakers arrested in Glen Ashley

Shortly after 03:00, whilst on patrol in the Glen Ashley area, a Marshall Security Armed Reaction officer noticed two males jumping a wall out of a property on The Promenade, fleeing across the road, onto the beach. A foot chase ensued with both suspects managing to initially evade arrest.

A joint effort between the South African Police Services and Marshall Security saw an extensive search of the surrounding area conducted. Two suspects were found hiding in the low-level dense bush and were arrested on site. On further investigation it was ascertained that the men had attempted to break into a premises, however, had been disturbed by the external beams of the home security system.

The suspects were remanded in the custody of the South African Police Services for further investigation and processing.

It is believed that the men could be linked to a spate of housebreakings in the area of late.

