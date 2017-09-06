Home affairs official arrested for fraud

Hawks members from Durban Commercial Crime unit together with Home Affairs Counter Corruption Team, arrested seven suspects for fraud, contravention of the Immigration Act and Identification Act.

The Home Affairs Counter Corruption Team discovered that there were some irregularities in the issuing of late birth certificates at Mzimkhulu, Bulwer and Ulundi Home Affairs offices.

Members embarked on an operation as from 18 August 2017 to 1 September 2017. During the operation the seven suspects including three Home Affairs officials were arrested.

The arrested suspects, Snothile Buthelezi (26), Sibulelo Malanda (49), Buyelaphi Stubchen (57) Nkosinathi Madlala (31), Nokuphiwa Fihlane (26), Nowinile Sikhosana (34) and Lindiswa Mkhafula (28) briefly appeared in the Durban Special Commercial Crime Court on 31 August 2017.

They were granted R2000.00 bail each and the case was postponed to 3 November 2017.

Buyelaphi appeared on 4 September 2017 and her case was postponed to 5 October 2017.

