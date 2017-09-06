Home affairs official arrested for fraud

0
Home affairs official arrested for fraud
Home affairs official arrested for fraud

Hawks members from Durban Commercial Crime unit together with Home Affairs Counter Corruption Team, arrested seven suspects for fraud, contravention of the Immigration Act and Identification Act.

The Home Affairs Counter Corruption Team discovered that there were some irregularities in the issuing of late birth certificates at Mzimkhulu, Bulwer and Ulundi Home Affairs offices.

Members embarked on an operation as from 18 August 2017 to 1 September 2017. During the operation the seven suspects including three Home Affairs officials were arrested.

The arrested suspects, Snothile Buthelezi (26), Sibulelo Malanda (49), Buyelaphi Stubchen (57) Nkosinathi Madlala (31), Nokuphiwa Fihlane (26), Nowinile Sikhosana (34) and Lindiswa Mkhafula (28) briefly appeared in the Durban Special Commercial Crime Court on 31 August 2017.

They were granted R2000.00 bail each and the case was postponed to 3 November 2017.

Buyelaphi appeared on 4 September 2017 and her case was postponed to 5 October 2017.

South Africa Today – South Africa News

Related Post

 Dog comes to rescue during Gillitts home invasion A Gillitts residents was lucky to escape an armed robbery at the hands of a panga wielding intruder, unharmed, after his dog came to the rescue at the...
Rapist of boy (7) sent to 18 years in prison Madadeni Regional Court convicted and sentenced Bongani Tsotetsi (25) to 18 years imprisonment for raping a seven year old boy. The accused was se...
Man looses control after being shot near Prospecto... A male has sustained serious injuries after being shot in his upper body whilst driving which then caused him to lose control of his vehicle and roll ...
Social media threats against SAPS and crime escala... Social Media rumours of suspected revengeful criminals, who sent out a strong message to cops, vowing to avenge the death of their friends is taken ve...