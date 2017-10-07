Hijackers remanded in custody after shoot out, Eshowe

Thembinkosi Msane (21) and Khetha Mahlangu (23) appeared in the Eshowe Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, 4 October 2017, for charges of carjacking, possession of stolen motor vehicle and attempted murder.

They were remanded in custody until 11 October 2017 for bail application. Two suspects are still at large and arrests are imminent.

In the early hours of Wednesday morning 4 October 2017, Eshowe police together with the Richards Bay Flying Squad were doing crime prevention duties around the area when they followed up information about four suspects in possession of white Isuzu vehicle suspected to be stolen at Esikhaleni area during a house robbery on 3 October 2017.

It is alleged that two victims were at H2 section, Esikhaleni, when they were hijacked of their vehicle. The members spotted the said vehicle at a service station in Eshowe and tried to stop it but the suspects sped off. The police gave chase, the suspects opened fire and the members returned fire stopping the vehicle.

Two suspects managed to flee the scene and two were arrested. No injuries sustained by the police or suspects.

The Acting Provincial Commissioner in KwaZulu-Natal Major General Bheki Langa praised the members for the quick response which led to the arrest and recovery of a stolen vehicle. “Our police will continue to work hard to make sure KwaZulu-Natal province remain crime free zone. We appreciate the help of the community in furnishing the police with information,” he said.

