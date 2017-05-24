Hide-and-seek trespasser arrested in Amanzimtoti

A Blue Security armed response officer apprehended a suspect who was hiding on a property in Amanzimtoti on Saturday morning.

Blue Security media and community liaison officer Andreas Mathios said the officer responded to a client’s property in Nelson Road at around 9.40am.

“The trespasser had jumped over the back fence of the premises where he was hiding in an attempt to evade arrest. Our officer found him and placed him under arrest,” Mathios said.

Mathios said there was no damage to the property and nothing was reported stolen.

