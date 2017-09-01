Health and Wellness Expo in Umhlanga this Heart Awareness Month!

Not only is spring on its way this September, but it is also Heart Awareness month and what better way to celebrate than by focusing on the health and wellness of you and your family.

Come 2nd and 3rd September, enjoy a weekend full of all things healthy at the Health & Wellness Expo hosted by Granada Square.

On Saturday, 2nd September join in on the action from 7am with a host of activities available:

From 7am to 8am find your inner peace with a Yoga class by Yoga with Cherise, then from 8am to 9am get your body moving with a core focussing exercise class hosted by Planet Fitness.

Once you have warmed up, from 9am the exhibitors will be on display with an array of specialised health talks every hour at 11:30am, 12:30am, 1:30pm and 2:30pm by professionals from Discovery and Netcare as well as Dietician & Life Coach Kelly Lynch.

Then on Sunday, 3rd September, catch another Yoga class from 8am to 9am, after which the exhibitors will be on display. The day will culminate in a health talk by Cherise from Yoga with Cherise at 11h30, who will be chatting about your body’s metabolism and how to maintain your energy levels.

So pop by and visit Granada Square at 16 Chartwell Dr, Umhlanga Rocks, and start feeling like a healthy new you.