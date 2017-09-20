HAWKS launch investigations at Harry gwala municipality

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation has launched several corruption cases in the Harry Gwala District Municipality.

Almost twelve cases have been registered with four of those still at enquiry stages.

Of the twelve cases four are already in court whilst a further four, investigations have been completed and are awaiting a decision from the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

The names of the affected municipalities that falls within the district municipality cannot be revealed due to the unpredictability of the area as well to closely protect the potential witnesses who are forming an integral part of the ongoing investigations.

The bulk of the cases were registered this year with only one in 2016. The alleged serious corruption include theft and fraud, maladministration, bribery and institutional corruption.

The Acting National Head of the DPCI Lieutenant General Yolisa Matakata has vowed to fight corruption amid ongoing scandals involving senior officials in government and in the private sector.

“Corruption is undermining the national security of South Africa. The outcries of our nation cannot be ignored. We as the Hawks have been given a mandate to seek and strike those who continue to enrich themselves illegally whilst the majority of people remain poor. I cannot allow that and I have instructed all our provincial Heads to wake to the reality that we need to act fast and with precision. The Minister of Police has given us the marching orders and he has been very supportive in all instances.

“We cannot fail our people, we cannot act as if we deaf, our members must come to the realization that they need to respond. The times for games are over. We have committed ourselves to work without fear or favour and we will fight those who are corrupt and urge the judiciary to support the government in prosecuting them,” she concluded.

